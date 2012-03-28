FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices pare losses after durables data
March 28, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices pare losses after durables data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices trimmed their losses on Wednesday after durable goods orders rose less than expected in February, fueling worries about a slowdown in U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 5/32 in price, yielding 2.21 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Tuesday.

Shortly before the release of the durables data, 10-year notes were down 9/32 in price with a 2.12 percent yield. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

