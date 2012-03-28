FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices turn flat, pare earlier losses
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 6 years

TREASURIES-Prices turn flat, pare earlier losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat in mid-morning trading o n W ednesday, trimming their earlier losses, as traders anticipated what the Federal Reserve will buy for its latest “Operation Twist” program.

The U.S. central bank said it will purchase Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2020 to Feb 2022.

Primary dealers must submit the Treasury issues they intend to sell to the Fed by 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).

In the open market, the 10-year note due in Feb 2011 last traded up 1/32 in price for a yield of 2.18 percent, little changed from Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.