TREASURIES-Prices turn flat, pare earlier losses

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat in mid-morning trading o n W ednesday, trimming their earlier losses, as traders anticipated what the Federal Reserve will buy for its latest “Operation Twist” program.

The U.S. central bank said it will purchase Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2020 to Feb 2022.

Primary dealers must submit the Treasury issues they intend to sell to the Fed by 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).

In the open market, the 10-year note due in Feb 2011 last traded up 1/32 in price for a yield of 2.18 percent, little changed from Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)