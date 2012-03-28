FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices edge up after Fed buys bonds
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices edge up after Fed buys bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. government debt edged higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve bought $4.81 billion longer-dated Treasuries for its “Operation Twist” program which is aimed to hold down long-term borrowing costs to foster economic growth.

The U.S. central bank had planned to buy $4.50 billion to $5.25 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2020 to Feb 2022.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note prices touched a session high of 98-14/32, up 3/32 from late Tuesday. The 10-year yield hit a session low of 2.177 percent, down 1 basis point from Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.