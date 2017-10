NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices turned higher o n F riday after data suggested weaker-than-expected income growth could slow consumer spending.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 1/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Thursday. They briefly posted a 5/32 price gain with a yield of 2.14 percent shortly after the February personal spending and income data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)