TREASURIES-Bonds rise as rocky first quarter nears end

* Mixed economic data cast doubts on faster U.S. growth * Treasuries on track for worst quarter since Q4 2011 * Benchmark yields jump 27 bps in Q1, 30-year up 38 bps By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices rose o n F riday after mixed economic data reduced optimism the U.S. economy is gathering momentum and reinforced the notion that inflation will stay tame and the Federal Reserve might embark on more stimulus. The modest market gains marked a steady end to a rocky first quarter for Treasuries, which are on track for their worst three-month period since the fourth quarter of 2010. "We had a plethora of mixed numbers. It looks like it will perpetuate the Fed's (easy) policy," said Paul Montaquila, fixed income investment officer at the San Francisco-based Bank of the West. From January to March, less anxiety about the European debt crisis and encouraging figures on U.S. jobs and manufacturing led investors to shift money out of cash and Treasuries and into stocks, corporate bonds and other growth-oriented investments. News of sluggish income growth kindled worries about the longer-term prospects for U.S. economic health, despite robust consumer spending early in 2012. Government data also showed the underlying inflation trend remained tame despite the surge in gasoline prices, spurring a bid for longer-dated Treasuries. "Stronger spending, while unsustainable, is good for near-term growth. Weaker incomes could suggest a weakening payroll trend and the fact that spending-led growth is unlikely to last as the savings rate declines sharply," said Gennadiy Goldberg, fixed income strategist at 4Cast Ltd in New York. Personal income grew 0.2 percent in February, half the 0.4 percent increase predicted by economists, while personal spending jumped 0.8 percent last month, the biggest monthly increase since July. Analysts said much of the spending seemed driven by savings after the Commerce Department reported the U.S. saving rate fell to 3.7 percent, the lowest level since August 2009. Other data also portrayed an economy in flux. A industry report showed an unexpected slowdown in factory growth in the upper U.S. Midwest in March, while the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded to a 13-month high in late March. In midday trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 3/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.15 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Th ursday. The 10-year yield was on track to rise 27 basis points for the quarter, which would be the biggest quarterly increase since the 78 basis points surge in the last quarter of 2010. It briefly touched a 4-1/2-month high just under 2.40 percent last week. The 30-year bond was up 3/32 in price for a 3.27 percent yield, down 0.5 basis point from late Thursday. For the quarter, the 30-year yield was poised to increase 38 basis points, the largest quarterly rise since the fourth quarter of 2010, when it jumped 65 basis points.