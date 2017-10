NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond turned negative early Friday afternoon as the bids for them faded after the Federal Reserve completed its latest purchase of long-dated Treasuries for its “Operation Twist” program.

The 30-year bond last traded down 9/32 in price for a 3.29 percent yield, up 1.6 basis points from late Thursday. It erased an earlier 12/32 gain with a 3.25 percent yield. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)