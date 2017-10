NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell 1 point in mid-afternoon Friday, adding to earlier losses, as bidding for long-dated government debt faded in advance of the end of the first quarter.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded down 1-3/32 in price, yielding 3.33 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)