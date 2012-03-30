TREASURIES-Bonds fall to end worst quarter since Q4 2010

* Treasuries in worst quarter since 2010 * Economic data cast doubt on faster U.S. growth * Monetary stimulus likely to curb rise in yields By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. government debt fell on Friday, ending the worst quarter for Treasuries since the final quarter of 2010, but some strategists said the stage could be set for steady or even lower yields in coming quarters. An afternoon sell-off reversed early gains scored in response to economic data that challenged the view that U.S. growth was accelerating and reinforced the perception that the Federal Reserve could undertake further measures to stimulate the economy and job growth. Such views are a key to an outlook for only a limited rise in Treasury yields - if one occurs at all - from the levels in place at the end of the quarter just ended. Strong economic data would undoubtedly push interest rates higher, but questions about growth in China and the euro zone are tied to the outlook for the U.S. economy. How such questions are answered will determine investors' tolerance for risk and, conversely, their appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt. "Since the end of 2011, we've seen the market get spooked by stronger economic data; those concerns were elevated at the Fed's last policy meeting when the market was unable to glean any hint the Fed would continue their aggressive open market operations in the second half of the year," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income, with $240 billion in assets under management. The Fed's $400 billion "Operation Twist" has helped support long-dated Treasuries prices as the U.S. central bank has been selling shorter maturities and buying longer-dated issues in the open market to curb mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs in an effort to stimulate borrowing and investment. Improved economic data and the potential waning demand from the Fed for large amounts of Treasuries, with a period of quiet in the euro zone debt crisis, caused Treasury yields to rise in the first quarter, Tipp said. The week just ended, however, could hint at the market's next trend. Instead of rising, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eased to 2.22 percent from 2.24 percent a week ago. "The past quarter saw a run-up in yields, but we don't anticipate a repeat of that for the second or third quarter because we are hitting the peak political season both in France and in the United States," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, with approximately $220 billion in assets under management. France is just three weeks away from its April 22 first-round vote with French President Nicolas Sarkozy running against Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande. U.S. presidential elections are to be held on Nov. 6. Regardless of the electoral landscape, the Fed will maintain its accommodative monetary policy, Jacobsen said. In a series of discussions this week, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke emphasized it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery from a deep financial crisis and warned policymakers against becoming complacent. He observed that housing markets were still weak and joblessness too high, emphasizing that no policy options were off the table. "The heavy debt overhang in the housing sector, the uncertain global economic outlook, the Fed's forecast for low inflation and high unemployment is really a prescription for ongoing aggressive stimulus," said Prudential's Tipp. Any such stimulus would work against higher Treasury yields. As the Fed chairman focuses on joblessness, especially the problem of extended periods of unemployment, the U.S. Labor Department's monthly employment reports - the next one due Friday, April 6 - should strongly influence the direction of the U.S. Treasury yields, said Jacobsen. One scenario is that the economy improves while the Fed supports it with monetary stimulus. "That opens the way for a relatively range-bound Treasury market and ongoing improvement in the risk markets," Tipp said. A less fearful climate led investors to shift money out of cash and Treasuries and into stocks, corporate bonds and other growth-oriented investments in the first quarter. So far in 2012, taxable bond funds have seen $59 billion of inflows through the week ended March 21, according to the Investment Company Institute. Analysts said a majority of that money went into corporate bond funds. Robust appetite for higher-yielding corporate debt drove the issuance in that sector to a record first quarter in terms of supply, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Barclays Capital's Treasury index was down 1 percent so far in the quarter, the biggest quarterly drop since a 2.63 percent drop in the October-December quarter of 2010. On Friday, the Fed bought $2.01 billion in Treasuries due in about 24 to 30 years, part of the Fed's program of selling shorter-dated securities and buying ones with longer maturities to keep long-term interest rates down and facilitate lending. MIXED U.S. DATA News of sluggish income growth re-kindled worries about the longer-term prospects for U.S. economic health, however, despite robust consumer spending early in 2012. Personal income grew 0.2 percent in February, half the 0.4 percent increase forecast by economists, while personal spending jumped 0.8 percent last month, the biggest monthly increase since July. Other data also portrayed a mixed picture for the economy. An industry report showed an unexpected slowdown in factory growth in the upper U.S. Midwest in March, while the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed consumer sentiment rebounded to a 13-month high in late March. In late trade, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down 16/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.22 percent, breaking above its 200-day moving average in the 2.17-2.20 percent area. The 10-year yield rose 35 basis points for the quarter, its biggest three-month increase since the last quarter of 2010 when yields jumped 78 basis points. It briefly touched a 4-1/2-month high last week at just under 2.40 percent. The 30-year bond was down 1-12/32 in price for a 3.35 percent yield, up 8 basis points from late Thursday. For the quarter, the 30-year yield was poised to increase 46 basis points, the largest three-month rise since the fourth quarter of 2010, when it jumped 65 basis points.