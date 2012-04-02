TREASURIES-Bonds rise at start of quarter

* Treasuries edge up after Q1 retreat * Eye on U.S. ISM manufacturing index, forecast at 53.0 * Euro zone factory sector contracted for 8th month By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices rose on Monday as weakness in Europe's factory sector brought out some bargain hunters and others skeptical of the view that bonds are on the verge of a bear market. The Treasury market's gains in the first trading day of the second quarter followed a first-quarter retreat in which investors had shown willingness to choose riskier assets over safe-havens like Treasuries. "The outright attractiveness of U.S. rate levels is drawing in real money buyers," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. Data from the euro zone showed its manufacturing sector shrank for the eighth straight month in March, according to Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. Following the European data the market was awaiting the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index for March, which is due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) and is expected to read 53.0, up a bit from the February reading of 52.4. Readings above 50 point to expansion in the sector. "The week will be dominated by Friday's release of the March employment data, but the March ISM manufacturing survey is what the market is looking at immediately ahead," said Simons. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 8/32 in price, its yield easing to 2.19 percent from 2.22 percent on Friday. The 30-year bond rose 17/32 in price, its yield easing to 3.32 percent from 3.35 percent on Friday. "From a longer-term fundamental perspective, U.S. Treasury yields will need to rise, but a bear market is not going to start right now," said Eric Stein, vice president and portfolio manager at Eaton Vance Management in Boston. Central banks are conducting monetary policy to keep interest rates low "for a very long period of time" and gains in U.S. Treasuries prices over the last several days resulted "from an explicit campaign by the Federal Reserve - Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and New York Fed President William Dudley, in particular - to talk down U.S. rates," he said. Bernanke, in a series of discussions last week, emphasized it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery from a deep financial crisis and warned policymakers against becoming complacent. He observed that housing markets were still weak and joblessness too high, emphasizing that no policy options were off the table. As the Fed chairman focuses on joblessness, especially the problem of extended periods of unemployment, the U.S. Labor Department's monthly employment reports - the next one is due Friday - should strongly influence U.S. Treasuries. As the Fed strives to keep long-term interest rates low, it will buy $44 billion in long-dated Treasuries in 15 operations in April and sell about $43 billion in shorter-dated Treasuries. On Monday, the Fed is scheduled to buy between $4.25 billion and $5 billion in coupons maturing between May 15, 2020 and February 15, 2022. The Fed's $400 billion "Operation Twist" has helped support long-dated Treasuries prices as the U.S. central bank has been selling shorter maturities and buying longer-dated issues in the open market to curb mortgage rates and long-term borrowing costs in an effort to stimulate borrowing and investment.