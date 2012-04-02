FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds trim gains after ISM manufacturing
April 2, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds trim gains after ISM manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed gains o n M onday after reports showed U.S. manufacturing expanded in March and construction spending fell in February.

Benchmark 10-year notes, up 10/32 before the reports came out, were up 8/32 afterwards, their yields at 2.19 percent.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index read 53.4 in March, slightly above the 53.0 forecast in a Reuters poll. U.S. construction spending fell 1.1 percent in February.

Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto, said construction was weak, but that investors where looking ahead to other economic data.

The U.S. Labor Department will issue its March employment report on Friday.

