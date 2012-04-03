FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices drop as FOMC dampens QE hopes
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices drop as FOMC dampens QE hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Karen Brettell	
    NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
T uesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy
meeting showed policymakers appeared less keen to launch a fresh
round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves.	
     They noted recent signs of slightly stronger growth but
remained cautious about a broad pick-up in U.S. economic
activity, focusing heavily on a still-elevated jobless rate.
That led Treasuries to erase early price gains. 	
    "It seems the market is really disappointed," said Charles
Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at the Bank of Nova Scotia
in New York. "I guess they were expecting more emphasis on the
possibility of QE3 going forward."	
    Markets had taken fresh hope that a new round of easing was
likely after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the modest
pace of U.S. growth was unlikely to cut unemployment quickly and
that further stimulus would remain an option.	
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 22/32 in
price to yield 2.27 percent, up from around 2.18 percent before
the minutes were released.	
    Thirty-year bonds fell a full point in price to
yield 3.40 percent, up from 3.32 percent before the minutes'
release.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.