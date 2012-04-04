FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds resume climb after ADP jobs data
April 4, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 6 years

TREASURIES-Bonds resume climb after ADP jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries resumed their climb after pausing immediately following a report on private sector employment growth in March that was stronger than forecast.

The benchmark 10-year note rose 14/32 in morning trade, its yield easing to 2.25 percent from 2.31 percent on Tuesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond was up 1-2/32, its yield easing to 3.39 percent from 3.44 percent on Tuesday.

The ADP national employment report showed U.S. employment rose by 209,000 private sector jobs in March. The Reuters consensus forecast for the ADP payroll change for March was for an increase of 200,000 jobs.

Goldman Sachs analysts said the ADP figures should have “little bearing” on expectations for Friday’s U.S. Labor Department employment report.

