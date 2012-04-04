TREASURIES-Bonds up as stock losses enhance safety bid

* Higher yields lure buyers

* Stock losses, weak Spanish debt auction enhance safety bid

* Market will turn focus to U.S. non-farm payrolls report Friday

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday as the largest selloff in three weeks in the previous session drew buyers and losses in the stock market enhanced the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Fresh economic data had scant market impact. The ADP national employment report showed the U.S. private sector added 209,000 jobs in March, figures Goldman Sachs analysts said would have “little bearing” on expectations for Friday’s U.S. Labor Department employment report.

Treasuries added slightly to gains after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its March non-manufacturing index slipped to 56.0 from February’s 57.3. It was still above the 50 mark that denotes expansion in the sector but slightly below the Reuters consensus forecast of 57.0.

Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday when minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed policymakers less eager to conduct another round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves.

A day later, buyers entered the market to take advantage of the lower prices and capture higher yields.

Stock losses on Wall Street also enhanced the lure of safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The buying sent benchmark 10-year Treasury notes up 18/32, allowing their yields to ease to 2.24 percent from 2.31 percent on Tuesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond rose 1-5/32, its yield easing to 3.38 percent from 3.44 percent on Tuesday.

“Treasuries rebounded after yesterday’s losses,” the latter driven by the release of the minutes from the Fed’s March policy meeting, said RBS Securities managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy William O‘Donnell.

Developments in Europe also favored a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt, with jitters growing about a potential flare-up in the debt crisis after a weak Spanish debt auction helped safe-haven Treasuries, traders and strategists said.

“This morning the papers are rife with haunting headlines out of Europe,” O‘Donnell said. “What people missed was an absolute pounding of European, Spanish and Italian especially, banks yesterday. Meanwhile, global stocks and commodity markets are weak today -- a reminder that all’s not well.”

The jump in Spanish borrowing costs spread fear in wider European markets and overshadowed a successful step back into debt markets by neighboring Portugal.

Concerns Spain will struggle to meet tough deficit targets and treat its ailing banks as the economy slows have fueled concern it might be forced to follow Greece, Ireland and Portugal in seeking a bailout.

The market’s next focus will be the U.S. payrolls figures due on Friday.

“The employment figures are key to the Fed’s next move,” said Kathy Jones, vice president and fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. “The Fed is in a wait and watch mode. If job growth accelerates, then there is little reason to consider more quantitative easing.”

Jones said one issue the Fed is watching is whether warm weather means employment growth reported in recent months has been skewed to the upside by seasonal adjustments. The next few months’ data could shed some light on that point, she said.

“Meanwhile, if the unemployment rate continues to fall, that also would give less reason to provide more stimulus,” she said.

Jones said going into Friday’s employment report, traders would want to be positioned defensively and not have long positions in longer-term bonds due to concern about the impact of a stronger-than-expected report.