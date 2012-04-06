TREASURIES-Prices move higher on weak March US job growth

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices turned higher on Friday, erasing losses after a surprisingly weak domestic job growth in March rekindled bets the Federal Reserve would embark on another bout of bond purchases to stimulate the economy.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 28/32 with a yield of 2.08 percent, down 10 basis points from late Thursday. Before the release of the government’s payroll report, the 10-year note was down 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.20 percent.