TREASURIES-Ten-year notes gain a point in price on payrolls data

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury notes briefly traded more than a point higher in price on Friday after data showed U.S. payrolls rose by much less than expected last month, which bolstered the safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt.

After trading more than a point higher in price, 10-year notes settled back to trade 28/32 higher to yield 2.09 percent, down from 2.19 percent late Thursday. Benchmark yields dipped to as low as 2.07 percent, which was the lowest since March 13, when the Federal Reserve held its last policy meeting.