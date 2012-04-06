TREASURIES-30-year bonds gain two points in price

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds gained more than two points in price on Friday after surprisingly weak domestic job growth in March rekindled bets the Federal Reserve would embark on another round of bond purchases to stimulate the economy.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 2-4/32 higher in price to yield 3.22 percent, which was the lowest since March 13 and down from 3.34 percent late Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1-1/32 higher to yield 2.07 percent from 2.19 percent late Thursday.