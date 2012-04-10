FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-10-year note yield trades below 2 pct
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 6 years ago

TREASURIES-10-year note yield trades below 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields traded below 2 percent for the first time since March 12, while 30-year bonds gained over a point in price on Tuesday as investors sought the safe-haven of U.S. government debt amid worries about the global economy.

Ten-year notes were trading 16/32 higher in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from 2.05 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 1-4/32 higher in price to yield 3.14 percent from 3.20 percent. (Reporting By Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

