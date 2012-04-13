TREASURIES-Global growth concerns push yields lower

* China's Q1 GDP below expectations * Spanish, Italian debt yields rise * March US growth rises modestly, near expectations By Chris Reese NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with stock futures pointing to a lower open on Wall Street as global growth concerns fueled an appetite for lower-risk assets like U.S. government debt. Data showing U.S. consumer prices, which rose modestly in March and were largely near expectations, had little impact on the Treasuries buying. Treasuries rose early in the day as below-forecast Chinese output data dented risk appetite, and Treasuries also benefited from a flight into more-secure assets caused by nervousness over the euro zone debt crisis. Data showed China's gross domestic product expanded by 8.1 percent in the first quarter, the weakest pace in nearly three years and below an 8.3 percent forecast. Worries over the European debt crisis also pushed Spanish and Italian debt yields higher, with the cost of insuring Spain's debt hitting an all-time high. "Treasuries have once again found their footing after China's gross domestic product weakened more than expected, while Spain's 10-year yields jump back above 5.9 percent this morning," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 2.02 percent, down from 2.06 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds were 24/32 higher in price to yield 3.17 percent from 3.21 percent. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday was scheduled to buy $1.5 billion to $2 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February 2042 as part of its latest stimulus program, which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."