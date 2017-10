NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over a point higher in price as stocks fell, bolstering demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-1/32 higher in price to yield 3.16 percent, down from 3.21 percent late Thursday, while benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 14/32 higher to yield 2.01 percent from 2.06 percent.