TREASURIES-Spain worries spur bid for safe-haven U.S. debt

* Spain worries enhance safety bid * Spain's bond yields rise to five-month highs * Euro zone worry overshadows strong U.S. retail sales * Weaker Q1 U.S. corporate earnings aid bond bid By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose on M onday as worries about the euro zone, particularly Spain's rising cost of borrowing, fed demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke through the 6 percent mark for the first time since the beginning of December. Spain has acknowledged that it has probably tipped into its second recession since 2009. That situation drew investors to safe-haven assets like German bunds and U.S. Treasuries, keeping the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield at 1.96 percent. "Debt and growth conditions in Europe are weakening and Treasuries have extended recent gains as Spanish bond yields extend recent losses," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. The euro hit a two-month low against the dollar and yen as higher Spanish bond yields reflected fresh worries about the country's economic predicament. The conservative Spanish government says it is committed to making major budget cuts, but investors worry a recession could make it impossible to meet deficit targets and that Spain would have to seek some kind of international bailout, like Greece, Ireland and Portugal. Spain's economy has been in shrinking or stagnating since a property bubble burst in 2008. The country has an overall unemployment rate of 22.9, according to its National Statistics Institute, with youth unemployment at around 50 percent. A mixed performance in the stock market also supported U.S. Treasuries prices. "With backsliding in Europe and people wondering whether the European Central Bank is missing in action, and following a disappointing U.S. employment report and what appears to be a major slowdown in Q1 earnings growth, there's no reason to buy stocks right now," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York. "People are looking for fuel and they can't find it." If stocks stumble, that would work to the benefit of safe-haven U.S. government debt. Monday's U.S. retail sales data had little impact on bond market participants' perceptions of Federal Reserve policy. Sales rose 0.8 percent, more than expected in March, as Americans took high gasoline prices in stride and bought a range of goods, suggesting the economy's growth in the first quarter did not slow as much as many had feared. But analysts said the market was more focused on the euro zone. Appetite for Spanish debt will be tested on Thursday when Spain issues bonds in the primary market. Market confidence in Spain has been dented following a 2.5 percentage point of GDP revision to the 2011 fiscal deficit and a delayed publication of the 2012 budget. Solvency concerns about Spain are based on fiscal consolidation, incomplete bank recapitalization and consolidation, and the need for tighter regional spending. Unless robust U.S. economic data presents a challenge, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields could remain near or below 2 percent on euro zone concerns. Those concerns argue for an extended period of monetary easing and further steps along that course, a bullish path for bonds. Two-year U.S. government bond yields were unchanged at 0.27 percent, while the 30-year bond rose 13/32, its yield easing to 3.11 percent.