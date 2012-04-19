FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds gain on higher-than-forecast new jobless claims
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after new U.S. jobless claims were higher than forecast in the latest week.

The benchmark 10-year note rose 4/32 on the news, its yield easing to 1.96 percent from 1.98 percent late on Wednesday.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, but from an upwardly revised number a week earlier, the government said, leaving new claims at 386,000, topping the Reuters consensus forecast of 370,000 new claims.

Economists said the figures could hurt hopes of a pick-up in job creation in April after March’s slowdown.

The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, rose 5,500 to 374,750. ID:nL2E8FIEI3]

