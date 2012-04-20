FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices steady, investors anticipate policy meetings
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices steady, investors anticipate policy meetings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Position-squaring before weekend IMF, World Bank meetings
    * Sensitivity to FOMC policy meeting next week cited
    * Treasury to sell 2-, 5- and 7-yr notes next week


    By Chris Reese	
    NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were
little changed o n F riday as traders took a break from a recent
rally and looked ahead to weekend gatherings of policymakers,
the French presidential election and a Federal Reserve meeting
next week.	
    Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe
gather in Washington for the semiannual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, and the Federal
Reserve holds a policy meeting on April 24-25.	
    Benchmark yields are just below the psychologically
important level of 2 percent, as recent data pointing to a
slowing U.S. recovery and worries over contagion from Europe's
debt crisis have underpinned the safe-haven allure of U.S.
government debt.	
    "It is still the same dynamics of growth concerns, European
concerns, and everyone is trying to figure out what the Fed is
going to make of all this," said Kim Rupert, managing director
of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San
Francisco.	
    Benchmark 10-year notes traded unchanged in
price to yield 1.97 percent, down two basis points on the week.
Benchmark yields dropped below 2 percent last week for the first
time in nearly a month.	
    Trade volume was well below average on Friday.	
    "(The markets) are in a moderate 'risk-on' mode as it seems
the IMF is closer to its target of 400 billion in extra
emergency funding," said Eaton Vance Investment Managers Vice
President and portfolio manager Eric Stein. 	
    The Group of 20 leading industrial and emerging countries
pledged more than $430 billion on Friday to bolster the
International Monetary Fund's fire-fighting power and ward off
financial contagion from Europe. 	
    The agreement would double the IMF's war chest, achieving
the target laid out by IMF chief Christine Lagarde at the start
of the IMF/World Bank meetings this weekend.   	
    "That funding will be seen as a positive by the risk markets
though, as always, the devil will be in the details, and it will
be important to analyze any statements out of this weekend's
meetings closely," Stein said.	
    Another reason for bond investors' caution is the Treasury's
auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week,
said Josh Stiles, managing director at IDEA Global in New York.	
    "People aren't sure if the next wave of safe-haven buying is
coming or not, and if not, you have to be careful where you
bid," Stiles said. "We've been hugging 2 percent on the 10-year
yield all week, and it's hard to get the two-year yield below 25
basis points. We need some kind of 'fear trade' to get through
the Treasury supply in a rally mode," he said. "Otherwise, the
market needs to pause and pull back a bit."	
    Sunday's presidential vote in France occurs as another bout
of worries about the euro zone is drawing close attention to the
euro bloc's No. 2 economy. The vote is the first
round of an election that could make Socialist Francois Hollande
the country's first left-wing president in 17 years.	
    "The first round of French elections this Sunday is a big
deal, but since it is basically assured that Sarkozy and
Hollande will make it to the second round, the big action will
be the second round on May 6," he said.	
    As for next week's Fed meeting, the market will focus very
closely "on the minutiae of the statement and the Bernanke press
conference happening after this meeting," Stein said.	
    He said the June Fed policy meeting would be the one at
which the central bank could announce some new hybrid of
monetary easing since, by then, the Fed will have been able to
analyze two more monthly sets of U.S. employment data.	
    Any decision on further easing "will be data dependent and
if the pace of job growth slows over the next two months, as it
did this month, I expect the Fed to act," he said.

