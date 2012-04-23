TREASURIES-Euro zone political uncertainty bolsters bonds

* Spanish benchmark debt yields at 6 pct, seen unsustainable * Benchmark U.S. yields touch lowest in nearly 2 mths * Fed to meet this week, US Treasury to sell $99 bln of debt By Chris Reese NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields dipping to the lowest in nearly two months as the threat of political upheaval in France and the Netherlands spurred a general flight from stocks to safer assets. Treasuries climbed in tandem with German Bunds as the prospects of a Socialist winning the French presidency and a budget fight forcing elections in the Netherlands unnerved investors. Spain's fiscal situation added to the worries about Europe, and 10-year debt yields rose above 6 percent. Spanish debt rates north of 6 percent are seen as unsustainable. "U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds continue their bull trend, as risk asset weakness persists," said MacNeil Curry, technical strategist with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. U.S. stocks slid more than 1 percent, and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.93 percent, down from 1.97 percent late Friday. Yields dipped to 1.91 percent, marking the lowest since Feb. 28. Markets took direction from "overnight action in the euro zone amid ongoing concerns over Spain, and following France's first-round presidential elections," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder, Colorado. Socialist candidate Francois Hollande beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in first-round French presidential voting, raising market jitters that a change in leadership following the May 6 second-round vote may lead to less fiscal discipline. Problems in the euro zone also looked to move closer to the region's core as triple-A Netherlands fell into political crisis after a failure to agree on budget cuts. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned on Monday, but did not say whether elections would be called, adding to the great uncertainty in the region. The surge in demand for lower-risk assets gained pace when euro zone purchasing managers' index data showed a faster-than-expected private sector slump in April. "Fears about the euro zone were again to the fore on Monday," said Julian Jessop, chief global economist at Capital Economics in London, adding "the real news was the recession signals from the April euro-zone PMI and the results of the first round of the French elections." Looking beyond Europe, investors will closely watch the assessment of the U.S. economy following the Federal Reserve's 2-day policy meeting on April 24-25 as well as sales of $99 billion of U.S. debt throughout the week. The government will sell $35 billion in 2- and 5-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and $29 billion of 7-year debt on Thursday. Ahead of the sales, 30-year bonds traded 29/32 higher in price to yield 3.08 percent, down from 3.13 percent late Friday. Separately on Monday, the Fed bought $1.832 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through August 2041 as part of its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."