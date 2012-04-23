TREASURIES-Bonds rise as European political turmoil stirs fears

* France, Netherlands roiled by political uncertainties * Benchmark U.S. yields flirt with two-month lows * Fed seen refraining from more bond buy after meeting * Solid bidding for this week's $99 bln in Treasury debt By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices climbed on Monday and benchmark yields flirted with two-month lows as political uncertainty in Europe drove worries about the region's ability to manage its debt crisis. Investors dumped stocks and commodities in favor of the safety of U.S. and German government debt, raising expectations for strong demand for this week's $99 billion in coupon Treasuries supply. Rattling nerves were prospects that a Socialist could win the French presidency and of a budget fight forcing elections in the Netherlands. "Investors could lose confidence in the European leadership," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego, which has about $330 billion of advisory and brokerage assets. Nagging jitters about Spain's fiscal problem pushed its 10-year note yield above the 6 percent threshold that is considered unsustainable, compounding anxiety that the euro zone's festering debt crisis will spiral out of control. "The contagion might spread to the some of the strongest of the euro zone countries like the Netherlands," said Frank Germack, director of the capital management group at Rehmann Financial in Troy, Michigan, which advises $2 billion. The Netherlands is one of only five euro zone members that still carries a top-tier AAA-rating from the three major rating agencies. Standard & Poor's stripped France of its top-notch rating back in January. After a failure to agree on budget cuts, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned on Monday, but did not say whether elections would be called, adding to uncertainty in the region. In France, Socialist candidate Francois Hollande beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in first-round presidential voting, raising market jitters that a change in leadership following the May 6 second-round vote may lead to less fiscal discipline. Political concerns about Europe will likely overshadow the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which is due to start on Tuesday. Analysts see the U.S. central bank as unlikely to embark on a third round of bond purchases, or quantitative easing, to boost the U.S. economy, but expect it will maintain its near-zero interest rate stand until at least late 2014. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 7/32 in price, yielding 1.93 percent, down about 3 basis points from late on Friday. Earlier the yield had touched 1.91 percent, the lowest level since Feb. 28, according to Tradeweb, but rose after encountering chart resistance, analysts said. The 30-year bond was 19/32 higher in price after trading more than 1 point higher earlier. The 30-year yield fell 3 basis points from Friday to 3.09 percent, hovering at its lowest level since Feb. 29. U.S. Treasuries lagged German Bunds, and the spread on their 10-year yields grew to 28.5 basis points, the widest closing level in about 1-1/2 weeks. Wall Street stocks were down about 1 percent. SUPPLY APPETITE Nervousness over Europe's political and fiscal developments should fuel bidding for this week's new Treasury issues despite their measly yields, analysts and investors said. "Most investors seem happy with the sub-2 percent yield," Germack of Rehmann Financial said. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday; $35 billion in five-year debt on Wednesday; and $29 billion of seven-year Thursday on Thursday. "These auctions haven't been a problem," LPL's Valeri said. In "when-issued" trading, the upcoming two-year note issue was expected to sell at a yield of 0.2670 percent in late Monday trading. This would be the lowest yield at a two-year note auction in three months.