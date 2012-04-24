TREASURIES-Bonds fall as debt sales calm fears on Europe

* Spain, Netherlands sell new debt at higher cost * Mixed data support concerns about slowing U.S. growth * Decent demand at U.S. 2-year auction but direct bids low * Traders expect Fed to refrain from embarking on QE3 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices fell o n T uesday as solid demand for new Spanish and Dutch debt soothed some contagion worries from Europe, but mixed U.S. data reinforced concerns economic growth is sputtering after a solid first quarter. Despite lingering anxiety about the euro zone debt crisis and another U.S. growth slowdown, analysts are not expecting the Federal Reserve will signal it will soon embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases, nicknamed QE3, at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting that began on T ues day. Thus, there was some trimming of those earlier bets of more stimulus from the Fed. "There has been a flight-to-quality to Treasuries spurred by worries about Europe, but we have a hard time justifying a sub-2 percent U.S. 10-year yield," said Michael Strauss, chief market strategist at CommonFund in Wilton, Connecticut, which oversees about $27 billion in assets. Investors bought new bonds from Spain and the Netherlands on Tuesday, but demanded higher interest rates on them compared with levels earlier this year due to perceived higher risks to hold them. "They might be able to get them done, but they are paying them off at higher interest rates. That worries me," Stan Shipley, bond strategist at ISI International Strategy & Investment in New York, said of the latest Spanish and Dutch debt sales. Some investors, while on the defensive, sat on the sidelines at Tuesday's $35 billion two-year Treasury note auction, the first part of this week's $99 billion coupon-bearing supply, due to a drop in yield from a month ago. This issue, due in April 2014, cleared at a yield of 0.27 percent. The share of the new two-year Treasuries bought by some Wall Street firms, large fund mangers and other direct bidders was 7.8 percent, which was the smallest since Feb 2011. It is unclear whether direct bidding for $35 billion of new five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of new seven-year debt on Thursday would improve, analysts and investors said. "The best thing that the market has going is fear," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey, which manages $327 billion. In the open market, benchmark 10-year notes last traded down 8/32 in price, yielding 1.97 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Mo nday. The 10-year yield flirted with a two-month low the previous session. The 30-year bond was down 19/32 in price to yield 3.12 percent, up 3 basis points on the day. Trading volume picked up from Monday but was still 10 percent below its 60-day average, according to Tradeweb. A CHALLENGING WEDNESDAY Traders face a possible volatile Wednesday as they prepare for the five-year note auction at 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), followed by several Fed events. The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement at about 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT). The Fed's economic staff will release its updated economic projection at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will hold a press conference at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). The Fed is likely to stick to its previous message that official borrowing costs should stay near zero until at least late 2014. Investors will be watching for any suggestion of an eventual third round of quantitative easing. "The minutes from the last meeting revealed little appetite among Fed officials for a new round of asset purchases. The weaker-than-expected non-farm payroll figures in March shouldn't have dramatically changed that assessment," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist of Capital Economics in Toronto. "The Fed's best option is to stay on the sidelines waiting to see which way the recovery breaks." Tuesday's data suggested a U.S. economy struggling to gain traction, with dips in consumer confidence and new home sales, although home prices showed some stabilization. On Wednesday, the government will report its March reading on durable goods orders, which economists predict likely fell 1.7 percent. If the durables data come in at or weaker than expected, it could revive bids for Treasuries as well as at the five-year note auction.