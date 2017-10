NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries debt prices pared losses and briefly turned flat on Wednesday after a surprisingly big drop in durable goods orders in March stoked worries about slowing U.S. economic growth.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 3/32 in price, yielding 1.98 percent. They were momentarily down 1/32 after the release of the latest durable goods report.