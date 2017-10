U.S. Treasuries pared losses and briefly traded in positive territory on Friday after first quarter U.S. growth came in below expectations.

After briefly reaching into positive territory, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 1.94 percent, up from 1.93 percent late Thursday. Benchmark yields dipped to 1.92 percent immediately after the release of the gross domestic product figures.