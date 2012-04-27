TREASURIES-Prices briefly turn negative as stocks open higher

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices briefly turned negative in choppy trade on Friday as stocks, propelled by some solid corporate earnings, opened higher and eroded some of the safe-haven value of U.S. government debt.

Losses were fleeting however, as data showing slower than expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter had investors reluctant to part with lower-risk Treasuries.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last trading unchanged in price to yield 1.95 percent.