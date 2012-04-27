TREASURIES-Prices steady as US consumption offsets slower growth

* Q1 GDP at 2.2 pct, below expectations * US consumer spending surged 2.9 pct in Q1 * Spain ratings cut fuels US safe-haven support By Chris Reese NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed Friday as a surge in consumer spending in the first quarter offset slower-than-expected economic growth, leaving investors reluctant to revise their risk profile. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its advance estimate, moderating from the fourth quarter's 3 percent rate. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent pace. However, consumer spending increased at a 2.9 percent rate during the quarter, its fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2010. "Overall it was weaker than expected, but personal consumption expenditures were a bit stronger than expected, so that will probably give people something to feel good about in the numbers," said Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 1/32 higher in price to yield 1.94 percent, while 30-year bonds were unchanged in price to yield 3.12 percent. Treasuries also continued to gain support from safe-haven buying fed by worries over Europe's sovereign debt crisis, holding benchmark yields below the psychologically important level of 2 percent. Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut Spain's credit rating by two notches, adding fuel to the fire at a time when investors are already concerned about Spain's inability to grow out of its debt and as unemployment hit its highest level in two decades. "Treasuries continue to be a safe haven," Jones said. The market was unmoved by data showing U.S. consumer sentiment was little changed in April. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment inched up to 76.4 from 76.2 in March. The survey topped economists' forecasts for 75.7, the preliminary figure reported in early April.