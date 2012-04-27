TREASURIES-Bonds rise as slower U.S. growth supports demand

* US Q1 GDP slows to 2.2 pct, falls short of forecast * Yields flirt with 3-month lows after S&P cuts Spain * Fed's easy money pledge also support Treasuries * Wall Street gains curb safehaven demand for bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices clawed higher in choppy trading on Friday as news of slower-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter supported the safehaven appetite for government securities and kept benchmark yields below 2 percent. A fourth straight day of gains on Wall Street stocks curbed Treasuries gains after 10-year note yields flirted with their lowest level in three months in overseas trading following Standard & Poor's downgrade of Spain's credit rating late Thursday. "Almost all the data show we are slowing down," said Joseph Balestrino, fixed income market strategist at Federated Investors in Pittsburgh, which manages about $349 billion. "We are very much positioned for a slow-growth environment." Bond investors for the most part seem comfortable with their Treasuries holdings after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday stood by its commitment to leave short-term interest rates near zero at least until late 2004, analysts said. Fed Chairman Ben Chairman said at his press conference after the U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting it is prepared to embark on more monetary stimulus if the economy needs more help. On Friday, the government reported the U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.2 percent annualized rate in the first quarter, slower than fourth quarter's 3.0 percent rate and the median forecast of a 2.5 percent pace. Mitigating a sharp drop in business investment and government budgets was consumer spending, which expanded at a 2.9 percent rate during the quarter, its fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2010. "We are in the process of muddling through. The economy is growing at a slower pace than where people want to be," said Jim Sarni, senior portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles, which oversees $65 billion in assets. On below-average volume, benchmark 10-year notes traded up 3/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday's close. Thirty-year bonds rose 4/32 in price to yield 3.12 percent, nearly 1 basis point lower on the day. Friday's trading volume was 16 percent below its five-day average and 22 percent below its 30-day average, according to Tradeweb. Analysts expect the Treasuries market would trade in a tight range in advance of the April payroll data next Friday. Data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. hiring in March reduced expectations the U.S. economy was gaining traction. The news revived demand for Treasuries and bets the Fed would embark on a third large-scale bond purchase, nicknamed QE3. U.S. companies and governments likely added 170,000 jobs in April, more than the 120,000 reported in March, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists. "It's a trading range environment with the Fed lurking in the background. It won't let things get too much out of whack," said Jim Swanson, chief investment strategist at MFS Investment Management in Boston, which oversees nea rly $285 bil lion in assets. Benchmark Treasuries yields finished 2 basis points lower on the week, recording their sixth straight week of decline. They have fallen 27 basis points so far in April, reversing the entire rise in March, according to Tradeweb. With renewed worries about Europe, investors showed a modest preference for German Bunds over U.S. Treasuries as a safehaven investment. Treasuries slightly lagged Bunds on the week with their 10-year yield premium over 10-year Bunds widening about 1 basis point near 26 basis points.