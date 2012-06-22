FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices fall before supply as stocks rebound
June 22, 2012

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday as investors prepared for $99 billion in new short- and
intermediate-dated debt next week and as U.S. stocks rose,
reducing safe-haven demand.
    The Treasury will $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion
in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes.
    The sales come as dealers may also be reducing their
positions in bonds as they reduce balance sheets for the
quarter's end, which could send prices lower.
    "There is a concern in terms of how dealers are set up for
the auctions if they need to get rid of paper in front of
quarter-end to reduce balance sheets," said Jason Rogan,
director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New
York.
    Primary dealers are holding near-record levels of
Treasuries, in part due to purchases of short-dated debt that
the Federal Reserve has been selling in Operation Twist.
    The Fed on Wednesday extended the program through the end of
the year. Twist involves buying long term debt in a bid to lower
borrowing rates and stimulate the economy, while funding the
purchases with sales of short-term notes.
    The central bank purchased $1.83 billion in bonds due 2036
to 2042 on Friday as part of this program.
    Investors are also focused on a European Union summit
scheduled for the end of next week in Brussels for signs that
leaders in the region will take steps to form a closer fiscal
and political union to address the region's debt crisis.
    "The markets are looking for some sort of decision out of
Europe that creates some sort of stability and optimism for that
part of the world," said Rogan.
    The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain met in Rome
on Friday to seek ways to restore confidence in the euro zone
ahead of next week's summit. 
    U.S. stocks rose rebounding from the second-worst decline of
the year on Thursday and reducing demand for U.S. bonds.
    Worsening sentiment for stocks could boost demand for
Treasuries, however, after firms, including Goldman Sachs,
advised clients to bet on further stocks declines on
expectations that the economy may worsen.
    "A big issue is whether we continue this down move in
equities," said James Combias, head of government bond trading
at Mizuho Securities in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in
price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.62 percent late on
Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 13/32 in price to
yield 2.72 percent, up from 2.69 percent.

