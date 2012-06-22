TREASURIES-Prices fall before supply as stocks rebound

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as investors prepared for $99 billion in new short- and intermediate-dated debt next week and as U.S. stocks rose, reducing safe-haven demand. The Treasury will $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes. The sales come as dealers may also be reducing their positions in bonds as they reduce balance sheets for the quarter's end, which could send prices lower. "There is a concern in terms of how dealers are set up for the auctions if they need to get rid of paper in front of quarter-end to reduce balance sheets," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. Primary dealers are holding near-record levels of Treasuries, in part due to purchases of short-dated debt that the Federal Reserve has been selling in Operation Twist. The Fed on Wednesday extended the program through the end of the year. Twist involves buying long term debt in a bid to lower borrowing rates and stimulate the economy, while funding the purchases with sales of short-term notes. The central bank purchased $1.83 billion in bonds due 2036 to 2042 on Friday as part of this program. Investors are also focused on a European Union summit scheduled for the end of next week in Brussels for signs that leaders in the region will take steps to form a closer fiscal and political union to address the region's debt crisis. "The markets are looking for some sort of decision out of Europe that creates some sort of stability and optimism for that part of the world," said Rogan. The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain met in Rome on Friday to seek ways to restore confidence in the euro zone ahead of next week's summit. U.S. stocks rose rebounding from the second-worst decline of the year on Thursday and reducing demand for U.S. bonds. Worsening sentiment for stocks could boost demand for Treasuries, however, after firms, including Goldman Sachs, advised clients to bet on further stocks declines on expectations that the economy may worsen. "A big issue is whether we continue this down move in equities," said James Combias, head of government bond trading at Mizuho Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 7/32 in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.62 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 13/32 in price to yield 2.72 percent, up from 2.69 percent.