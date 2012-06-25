TREASURIES-Prices up as euro zone debt resolution doubted

By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as doubts that a European Union summit later this week would take big steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis fed the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. Mixed signals came from a meeting of German, French, Italian and Spanish leaders on Friday when German Chancellor Angela Merkel resisted the idea of common debt issuance, but did agree to a 130 billion euro package to revive growth. Also, Spain formally requested aid to recapitalize its banks on Monday, but did not specify how much money it would need. "Hopes are fading for major action even before the summit begins; hence the bid to Treasuries and weakness in equities," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year T-note prices rose 16/32, their yields easing to 1.63 percent from 1.68 percent, still near the mid-point of their recent range. T-note futures rose 15/32 at 133-15/32. Overnight Treasury flows were very light and Bunds led the way up at the open, reported traders at RBS Securities. A report on new homes sales in May, due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), is the key economic report of the Monday session in a week with a full calendar of economic data releases, including ones on June consumer confidence, May durable goods orders, new jobless claims, and May personal income and spending. Last week the Federal Reserve slashed its estimates for U.S. economic growth this year to a range of 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent and extended its Operation Twist program by $267 billion to help stimulate the economy. Operation Twist involves buying long-term debt to hold down borrowing rates. The purchases are funded through the sale of short-term notes. On Monday, the Fed is expected to sell $8.0 billion to $8.75 billion in Treasuries maturing between March 15, 2014 and October 31, 2014. It has scheduled purchases of longer-dated securities for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Underwriting $99 billion in coupon issuance the U.S. Treasury is selling this week will also occupy traders' attention. Treasury will sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. In when-issued trade, those securities yielded 0.301 percent, 0.725 percent, and 1.106 percent.