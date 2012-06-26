TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices slip before supply

By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday, in line with weaker German bunds and before an auction of $35 billion in two-year Treasury notes set for early afternoon. Data showing U.S. single-family home prices rose for the third month in a row in April hinted at some recovery in the U.S. housing market and put some added pressure on Treasuries prices. Benchmark 10-year note prices slipped 10/32, their yields edging up to 1.64 percent from 1.61 percent late on Monday. The 10-year notes rose more than half a point on Monday. Yields remained near the mid-point of their recent range. "This is the fourteenth day out of 15 that 10-year Treasury yields have opened between 1.57 percent and 1.67 percent," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "We are definitely range bound; dips are shallow." September Bund futures were 75 ticks lower at 141.40, reversing more than half of Monday's rise as other top-rated issuance weighed on the safe-haven asset. The retreat in Treasuries and bunds was limited, however, as demand fell at a Spanish bill auction and uncertainty reigned over whether European leaders meeting later this week would take steps to bolster the European economy or consolidate some fiscal policies. "There is still plenty of demand for paper at all levels of the capital structure," O'Donnell said. "We had 'buyer strikes' in December and now the same institutional accounts (who wouldn't buy in December) are buying the same paper at higher prices and lower yields." The Federal Reserve is also expected to buy $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion of Treasuries in the August 2020 to May 2022 range later Tuesday. Stone & McCarthy Research Associates market analyst John Canavan said the Treasury's two-year note auction, whose size has held at $35 billion since October 2010, should pose little or no challenge to the market. "The Fed remains committed to keeping rates exceptionally low through late 2014 so there is little chance of a significant near-term increase in two-year note yields," he said. "That should ensure another smooth two-year note auction this month." The Treasury will sell two-year notes at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT). It will also sell five-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year notes on Thursday for a total $99 billion in supply, and raising $42.916 in new cash. The Conference Board's June consumer confidence index due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT)is expected to read 63.5, down from 64.9 in May. In when issued trade, the two-year notes the Treasury will sell on Tuesday yielded 0.305 percent, the five-year notes for sale on Wednesday yielded 0.725 percent, and the $29 billion in seven-year notes to be sold on Thursday yielded 1.106 percent. The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 0.7 percent in April, exceeding economists' expectation for a 0.4 percent rise.