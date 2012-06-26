FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices slip before supply
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. debt prices slip before supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Tuesday, in line with weaker German bunds and before an
auction of $35 billion in two-year Treasury notes set for early
afternoon.
    Data showing U.S. single-family home prices rose for the
third month in a row in April hinted at some recovery in the
U.S. housing market and put some added pressure on Treasuries
prices.
    Benchmark 10-year note prices slipped 10/32,
their yields edging up to 1.64 percent from 1.61 percent late on
Monday. The 10-year notes rose more than half a point on Monday.
Yields remained near the mid-point of their recent range.
    "This is the fourteenth day out of 15 that 10-year Treasury
yields have opened between 1.57 percent and 1.67 percent," said
William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury
strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. "We are definitely
range bound; dips are shallow."
    September Bund futures were 75 ticks lower at
141.40, reversing more than half of Monday's rise as other
top-rated issuance weighed on the safe-haven asset.
    The retreat in Treasuries and bunds was limited, however, as
demand fell at a Spanish bill auction and uncertainty reigned
over whether European leaders meeting later this week would take
steps to bolster the European economy or consolidate some fiscal
policies.
    "There is still plenty of demand for paper at all levels of
the capital structure," O'Donnell said. "We had 'buyer strikes'
in December and now the same institutional accounts (who
wouldn't buy in December) are buying the same paper at higher
prices and lower yields."
    The Federal Reserve is also expected to buy $4.5 billion to
$5.5 billion of Treasuries in the August 2020 to May 2022 range
later Tuesday.
    Stone & McCarthy Research Associates market analyst John
Canavan said the Treasury's two-year note auction, whose size
has held at $35 billion since October 2010, should pose little
or no challenge to the market.
    "The Fed remains committed to keeping rates exceptionally
low through late 2014 so there is little chance of a significant
near-term increase in two-year note yields," he said. "That
should ensure another smooth two-year note auction this month."
    The Treasury will sell two-year notes at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT).
It will also sell five-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year
notes on Thursday for a total $99 billion in supply, and raising
$42.916 in new cash.
    The Conference Board's June consumer confidence index due at
10 a.m. (1400 GMT)is expected to read 63.5, down from 64.9 in
May. 
    In when issued trade, the two-year notes the Treasury will
sell on Tuesday yielded 0.305 percent, the five-year notes for
sale on Wednesday yielded 0.725 percent, and the $29 billion in
seven-year notes to be sold on Thursday yielded 1.106 percent.
    The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 0.7
percent in April, exceeding economists' expectation for a 0.4
percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.