TREASURIES-U.S. bonds up on safety bid during EU summit

* EU uncertainty spurs safety bid * Treasury to sell 7-yr notes * Jobless claims rise reflects tepid U.S. labor market By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on T hursday as a bid for safe havens proved a mainstay with European Union leaders beginning a summit divided over how to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis. European finance officials worked on urgent steps to ease financial market pressure on Spain and Italy - Rome's benchmark 10-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high of 6.19 percent at auction on Thu rsday. But investors fear the summit will not produce remedies strong enough to calm investors' anxiety about the future of the euro. The EU meeting begins with leaders clearly split. Spain and Italy say emergency steps are needed, but Germany has nixed the notion that the euro zone may soon issue common bonds. Germany reiterated on Thursday that it could talk about shared debt management only "at the end of a process toward a genuine fiscal union." Expectations were also low for agreement on other proposals, such as joint banking deposit guarantees or extra powers to the ESM rescue fund. "The market is trading higher on the news we're getting from Europe," said Cary Leahey, economist and managing director at Decision Economics in New York. "Germany continues to drag its feet and that continues to feed demand for safe-haven assets." Treasuries briefly trimmed gains after U.S. Labor Department figures showed new U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week but remained too high to signal labor market improvement. However, prices then moved back to session highs. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision upholding the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul had no discernible market impact. At midday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 12/32, its yield easing to 1.58 percent. 7-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION The Treasury will auction $29 billion in seven-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the last of its three coupon auctions this week. The auctions settle on July 2. After two relatively weak auctions this week, the seven-year note sale should see better demand due to Federal Reserve purchases in this sector, said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. The risks that the auction could be weak would be tied to caution about being short during the two-day EU summit, Lederer said. CRT Capital Group Treasury strategist Ian Lyngen said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the auction "as the flight-to-quality bid for Treasuries remains a theme." On the other hand, "the lowest seven-year yield on record should give bidders at least modest pause," he said. In when-issued trade, the seven-year notes yielded 1.055 percent.