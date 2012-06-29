CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall as EU summit deal eases bid

(In paragraph 5, specifies bailout loans to Spain would not have preferential status for repayment) * EU summit deal deflates safe-haven bid * U.S. consumer spending flat in May; April revised down * Spending data to lower Q2 GDP estimates - economists By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as a deal to let euro zone rescue funds be used to stabilize debt markets and bolster banks damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government bonds. Instead, investors turned to riskier assets. Stocks opened sharply higher on Wall Street. In contrast, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 23/32, their yields rising to 1.66 percent from 1.55 percent on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell a point. Their yields rose to 2.76 percent from 2.67 percent on Thursday. Surprising markets, European Union leaders acted to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. They also agreed the euro zone's future permanent bailout fund, the ESM, would be able to recapitalise banks without increasing a country's budget deficit. In the case of Spain, bailout loans for its banks would not have preferential status for repayment. "EU support for Spain and Italy looks more real today than it has any time the last three years," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This is not a 'buy some time' fix. It's big." Goldman Sachs economist Francesco Garzarelli said in a research note: "We have opened a long position in Italy, Spain and Ireland 5-year government yields as we think rates will stay low in Europe and peripheral spreads come in." Garzarelli said the key element of the EU agreement was that policymakers "established that the link between sovereign and bank balance sheets needs to be broken. "Understandably, it will take time to build the new institutions to allow this to happen," he said. SUPREME COURT LET MARKETS 'DODGE A BULLET' The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on health care legislation overhaul on Thursday, lifting uncertainty about that issue, could aid the economy and risk markets, Rupkey said. "The market dodged a bullet with yesterday's Supreme Court ruling," he said. "It did not become clear until after the moment passed, but to have thrown out the Affordable Healthcare Act after two years of preparation and movement toward its enactment could have been chaos, something like the House of Representatives voting down the TARP legislation by a vote of 228 to 205 on September 29, 2008 which crashed the Dow industrials by 777 points for a 7 percent loss on the day. "This Yes vote for health care reform may have saved the (stock) market from a big loss yesterday," he said. WEAK U.S. DATA The selloff in Treasuries occurred despite U.S. data showing that U.S. consumer spending was flat in May and rose just 0.1 percent adjusted for inflation. April's initially reported 0.3 percent rise in personal consumption expenditures was also revised down to a slight 0.1 percent increase. Decision Economics senior economist Pierre Ellis said the data would probably pull second-quarter GDP estimates down "a big fraction" of a percentage point. "More importantly, perceptions of the underlying trend in consumer spending, something already seen as precarious, will become shakier still, calling into question all forecasts pointing to a third-quarter growth reacceleration," he said. "Fed doves will be extremely distressed by the developing link between immediate employment slowing and immediate consumption slowing, bringing the QE3 option to center stage, unless there is surprising new strength in jobs," Ellis said. Goldman Sachs economists said second-quarter GDP was now "tracking" at 1.6 percent and noted core personal consumption expenditure inflation was lower than expected in May. (Editing by James Dalgleish)