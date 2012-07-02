FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Global growth worries spur modest bond buying
July 2, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Global growth worries spur modest bond buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Asian manufacturing data spurs global growth concerns
    * Investors mull last week's European rescue proposals
    * US manufacturing growth seen slowing in June

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday due to safe-haven buying as weak Asian data spurred
worries over the pace of global growth, although gains were
tempered after last week's agreement to give euro zone rescue
funds more flexibility.
    Purchasing managers surveys out of China, Japan, South Korea
and Taiwan showed demand from importing centers such as Europe
and the United States slowed in June. 
    "Treasuries are modestly higher after weaker Chinese PMI
data and record high eurozone unemployment readings," said
William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
    That took the shine off an agreement by European leaders to
let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks
from next year and intervene in bond markets to support troubled
members. 
    Having had the weekend to digest the new measures, some
investors are now questioning whether the rescue fund will have
enough firepower to cool down any selling pressure in the large
Italian and Spanish debt markets. Worries are also growing over
a long implementation process.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
4/32 higher in price to yield 1.63 percent, down from 1.64
percent late Friday.
    "Treasury 10-year yields are opening up today's session in
the middle of the same, mind-dulling 1.57 percent to 1.67
percent opening-closing range that we've seen in 18 out of the
last 19 sessions," O'Donnell said. 
    Investors are looking for some possible market guidance in
data on U.S. manufacturing at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
    The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is
for the Institute for Supply Management's index of national
factory activity to have slipped to 52 in June from 53.5 in May.
    Ahead of the data, 30-year bonds were trading
7/32 higher in price to yield 2.74 percent, down from 2.75
percent late Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
