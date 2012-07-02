FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds extend gains after U.S. ISM factory data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds extend gains after U.S. ISM factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt extended price gains on Monday, with 30-year bonds gaining over a point, after June manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management came in weaker than had been expected.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 18/32 higher in price to yield 1.58 percent, down from 1.64 percent late Friday. The notes had been trading 8/32 higher just prior to the release of the ISM data.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-13/32 higher in price to yield 2.69 percent, down from 2.75 percent late Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.