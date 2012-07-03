TREASURIES-Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains

* Investors cash in on Monday's manufacturing-driven gains * Volume thin ahead of early close for Independence Day * Yields range bound since early June, could stay that way for months By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Investors booking profits on gains in the previous session drove U.S. Treasury debt prices lower on Tuesday in thin trading ahead of a holiday on Wednesday and key jobs data at the end of the week. The Treasuries market was scheduled to close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) ahead of Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday, when the market will be closed. Markets were also looking toward Friday's nonfarm payrolls data. The U.S. economy is expected to have created 90,000 jobs in June, according to a Reuters survey, up from 69,000 in May. "The market's going to be relatively quiet and rangebound ahead of payrolls," said Julia Coronado, chief economist North America at BNP Paribas in New York. "People will be looking to that (data) for signals for, one, where is the economy going, and, two, what are the chances the Fed might do QE3?" she added. Still, analysts said, Treasuries could stay rangebound even after the payrolls data, until euro zone policymakers convincingly resolve the region's debt crisis. The darkening U.S. economic outlook and the raging euro zone debt crisis have been holding yields at historically low levels, with rates trading in a well-defined range since early June. "We are simply stuck at these low yields and will hold at these low yields for, we suspect, several months to come though the increased risk is further weakness, which tips the scales to the yield lows of a few weeks ago," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.624 percent, up from 1.59 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields have been trading in a range of 1.56 to 1.73 percent since early June, after yields hit a record low of 1.44 percent on June 1. Yields fell on Monday after data showing U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in nearly three years. But investors "overreacted" to that data, said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial. "We had a bit of catch-up selling to do as soon as it became clear domestic equities were going to have an up day," he said. Few expect Treasury yields to shoot higher any time soon. "The long end of the curve is overvalued, but long-dated yields will stay at these levels due to safety bids on the problems in Europe and you have Operation Twist," said Stan Shipley, economist at ISI International Strategy & Investment in New York. The Federal Reserve in June extended its latest stimulus program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," under which the central bank is selling its shorter-dated U.S. government debt holdings and buying longer-dated Treasuries in a bid to lower longer-term borrowing costs such as those on mortgages. The program was extended through December.