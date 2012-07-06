TREASURIES-Prices gain as June job gains disappoint

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday and benchmark 10-year note yields hit their lowest levels in four days after data showed that U.S. employers added fewer jobs in June than traders had expected. U.S. employers added 80,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department said on Friday, below the 90,000 consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. Some traders' expectations had been even higher at slightly more than 100,000 jobs after seeing other jobs data on Thursday that were better than expected. The number was "modestly weaker," than expectations, said James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York. Gains were limited, however, by relatively modest expectations before the data was released, he said. "Everyone was cautious, there was a higher probability of this being a weak number than a strong number, so everyone was kind of positioned for that," Newman said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 1.57 percent, their lowest levels since Monday, and down from 1.60 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds increased 26/32 in price to yield 2.69 percent, down from 2.72 percent on Thursday.