TREASURIES-Prices gain on disappointing jobs data

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries bond yields fell on Friday to the lowest in more than a month after weaker-than-expected jobs figures raised some expectations that the Federal Reserve would resort to quantitative easing to aid the economy. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 15/32 in price to yield 1.55 percent, the lowest since Monday and matching 1.55 percent on June 5. The yield was down from 1.60 percent late on Thursday. The payrolls report "is a QE friendly number," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. U.S. employers added 80,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department said on Friday, below the 90,000 consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. "They haven't made any progress in lowering the unemployment rate," Prakash said. "We don't need things to get much worse than this for QE. You just need things to stay in this mediocre state for a couple of quarters." The 10-year note yield hit a record low of 1.44 percent on June 1, also after weak U.S. jobs data and worries about Europe's debt crisis. Some traders' expectations about the data had been even higher at slightly more than 100,000 jobs after seeing other jobs reports on Thursday that were better than expected. The number was "modestly weaker," than expectations, said James Newman, head of Treasuries and Agency trading at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York. Gains were somewhat limited, however, by relatively modest expectations before the data was released, he said. "Everyone was cautious, there was a higher probability of this being a weak number than a strong number, so everyone was kind of positioned for that," Newman said. The weak report may increase the likelihood that the Fed will launch a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate growth. The U.S. central bank last month said it would extend through 2012 its Operation Twist program where it buys long-term debt and sells short-term notes to fund the purchases. The notes have resistance at around 1.55 percent, which is the lower end of their recent range of around 1.55 percent to 1.68 percent, Prakash said. Thirty-year bonds increased 1-2/32 in price to yield 2.67 percent, down from 2.72 percent on Thursday.