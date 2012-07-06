FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices advance on disappointing jobs data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 8:47 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices advance on disappointing jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields hit a
one-month low on Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs data
ra ised ex pectations for more easing from the Federal Reserve,
days before meeting minutes could give investors hin ts on the
mind-set of policymakers.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 14/32 in price to yield
1.553 percent and hit their lowest since June 5. The yield was
down from 1.60 percent late on Thursday.
    Yields slid after data showed U.S. employers added 80,000
jobs in June, below the 90,000 consensus forecast in a Reuters
poll of economists.
    The payrolls report "is a QE-friendly number," said Suvrat
Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
    "They haven't made any progress in lowering the unemployment
rate," Prakash said. "We don't need things to get much worse
than this for QE (quantitative easing). You just need things to
stay in this mediocre state for a couple of quarters."
    The 10-year note yield hit a record low of 1.44 percent on
June 1, also after weak U.S. jobs data and worries about
Europe's debt crisis.
    Some traders' expectations about the data had been even
higher at slightly more than 100,000 jobs after seeing other
jobs reports on Thursday that were better than expected.
 
    "The longer jobs growth stays in this subdued range, the
less likely it is that the slowdown is due to the temporary
effects of the unusual weather and previous rise in gasoline
prices, and the more likely it is due to the more persistent
issues of concerns over the global economy and the fiscal
position at home," wrote Paul Dales of London-based Capital
Economics.
    But gains were somewhat limited by relatively modest
expectations before the data was released.
    The data increased the chances of the Federal Reserve
launching a new round of monetary stimulus to boost growth, a
Reuters poll of Wall Street economists showed. 
    The median of forecasts from 16 primary dealers - the large
financial institutions that do business directly with the Fed -
showed a 70 percent chance the central bank will for the third
time expand its balance sheet via large-scale bond purchases
also known as quantitative easing. 
    The U.S. central bank last month said it would extend
through 2012 its Operation Twist program where it buys long-term
debt and sells short-term notes to fund the purchases.
 
    Minutes from that meeting are due Wednesday, July 11, and
could help investors understand how closely policymakers are
already leaning toward more stimulus - or not.
    Thirty-year bonds increased 1-03/32 in price to
yield 2.667 percent, down from 2.72 percent on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.