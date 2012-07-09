TREASURIES-Bonds rise on hopes for Fed stimulus

* Wall Street sees 70 pct chance of QE3-Reuters poll * Europe's debt woes add to safety bids on bonds * U.S. 10-year yield hovers near historic lows * Analysts see strong demand for week's supply By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday with benchmark yields hovering above historic lows on bets that the Federal Reserve will embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases to stimulate a sluggish U.S. economy. Disappointing domestic job growth, together with Europe's debt crisis and China's slowing business activity, have increased speculation the U.S. central bank is preparing to buy more bonds to lower long-term interest rates in a bid to spur borrowing and demand, analysts said. "Economic momentum is trending lower," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in Birmingham, Alabama. "Traders are preparing for another round of quantitative easing after three straight months of below-consensus jobs growth." Wall Street economists see a 70 percent chance the Fed will engage in a third bound of quantitative easing, nicknamed QE3, according to a Reuters poll conducted shortly after the June payrolls report on Friday. The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday U.S. employers added 80,000 jobs in June, below the 90,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters and slightly upwardly revised 77,000 increase in May. In Europe, the protracted struggle for Spain and Greece to manage their debt has rekindled investors' push into U.S. and German government debt that are perceived as safer investments. "Europe is giving people another reason to buy bonds," Stark said. "More and more money will flow in the U.S. bond market." Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries notes last traded up 4/32 in price at 101-31/32 for a yield of 1.54 percent, down 1.4 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield is about 10 basis points above the level set on June 1, which the lowest level on records going back to the early 1800s, according to data gathered by Reuters. With renewed appetite for bonds, the Treasury Department's auctions of coupon-bearing debt should fare well, analysts said. The Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday; $21 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.