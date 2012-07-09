FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds rise on hopes for Fed stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Wall Street sees 70 pct chance of QE3-Reuters poll
    * Europe's debt woes add to safety bids on bonds
    * U.S. 10-year yield hovers near historic lows
    * Analysts see strong demand for week's supply

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday with benchmark yields hovering above historic lows on
bets that the Federal Reserve will embark on a third round of
large-scale bond purchases to stimulate a sluggish U.S. economy.
    Disappointing domestic job growth, together with Europe's 
debt crisis and China's slowing business activity, have
increased speculation the U.S. central bank is preparing to buy
more bonds to lower long-term interest rates in a bid to spur
borrowing and demand, analysts said.
    "Economic momentum is trending lower," said Sharon Stark,
chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in
Birmingham, Alabama. "Traders are preparing for another round of
quantitative easing after three straight months of
below-consensus jobs growth."
    Wall Street economists see a 70 percent chance the Fed will
engage in a third bound of quantitative easing, nicknamed QE3,
according to a Reuters poll conducted shortly after the June
payrolls report on Friday. 
    The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday U.S. employers
added 80,000 jobs in June, below the 90,000 predicted by
economists polled by Reuters and slightly upwardly revised
77,000 increase in May. 
    In Europe, the protracted struggle for Spain and Greece to
manage their debt has rekindled investors' push into U.S. and
German government debt that are perceived as safer investments.
 
    "Europe is giving people another reason to buy bonds," Stark
said. "More and more money will flow in the U.S. bond market."
    Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries notes last traded up 4/32
in price at 101-31/32 for a yield of 1.54 percent, down 1.4
basis points from late on Friday.
    The 10-year yield is about 10 basis points above the level
set on June 1, which the lowest level on records going back to
the early 1800s, according to data gathered by Reuters.
    With renewed appetite for bonds, the Treasury Department's
auctions of coupon-bearing debt should fare well, analysts said.
    The Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes
 on Tuesday; $21 billion in 10-year debt on
Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.

