TREASURIES-Bonds steady before 10-year note sale

* Europe, growth worries offset pre-auction moves * Reopened 10-year debt on track for record low yield * Traders look to FOMC minutes for hints of QE3 * U.S. Fed to buy $4.25-$5.00 bln longer-dated debt By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices were little changed on Wednesday as worries about the European debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy pinned benchmark yields near 5-1/2 week lows ahead of an auction of 10-year notes. The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to sell $21 billion of a 10-year note originally issued in May. The reopening, part of this week's $66 billion in coupon-bearing supply, is on track to fetch a yield that would be a record low for a 10-year auction. Investors typically reduce their bond holdings ahead of an auction to make room for new supply, but lingering anxiety about Europe's fiscal problems and a sluggish U.S. economy has made them reluctant to part with their safehaven positions in bonds. "The market has not pulled back at all," Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut said of the low-volume, tight-range pattern in the Treasuries market. With fears of a recession spreading in Europe and slowing growth in the United States and China, traders have raised expectations the Federal Reserve will soon embark on a third round of large scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3, to stimulate the U.S. economy. Traders will search for clues in the minutes on the Fed's June 19-20 policy meeting on whether the U.S. central bank is prepared to make such a move. Two days ago, three top Fed officials laid the groundwork for a third round of bond purchases, citing the anemic U.S. recovery and persistently high unemployment. But some analysts said recent data is not weak enough to result in more stimulus from the Fed. "The data have not reached that bar yet. We don't think it will do anything soon," UBS's Ahrens said. Amid speculation on QE3, the Fed continues to buy longer-dated Treasuries for Operation Twist which is intended to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. It is scheduled to buy $4.25 billion to $5.00 billion in U.S. government debt due in July 2018 to May 2020 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). In early trading, benchmark 10-year notes traded down 2/32 in price at 102-6/32. The 10-year yield was last 1.51 percent, up 0.6 basis point from late on Tuesday and 7 basis points higher than a roughly 200-year low 1.44 percent set on June 1. The 30-year bond was down 1/32 at 108-5/32 with a yield of 2.60 percent, almost unchanged from Tuesday's close. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expect the reopened 10-year note to sell at a yield of 1.506 percent. This is below the 1.622 percent yield that was the record low at a 10-year auction set in June, according to U.S. Treasury data. The U.S. Treasury will announce the 10-year auction results shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).