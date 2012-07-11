FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields near historic lows after strong 10-yr auction
July 11, 2012

TREASURIES-Yields near historic lows after strong 10-yr auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped and benchmark 10-year yields tumbled to near record lows on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $21 billion in new 10-year notes to very strong demand.

The Treasury sold the new notes for a high yield of 1.46 percent, around four basis points lower than where the debt traded before the sale.

The debt was last trading at yields of 1.48 percent. They fell as low as 1.45 percent, only slightly higher than historic low yields of 1.44 percent set on June 1, which was the lowest in around 200 years.

