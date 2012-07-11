FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Huge demand for 10-year notes at record low yields
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Huge demand for 10-year notes at record low yields

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields fell to near-record lows on Wednesday after a
$21 billion sale of new notes saw huge demand from investors
that buy directly from the government.
    So-called direct bidders, which can include large asset
managers or other investors that can buy directly from the
Treasury, took a record 45.6 percent of the sale, squeezing out
dealers that took a record low 14.1 percent of the sale.
    Investors were paid the lowest auction yield on record at a
high yield of 1.46 percent. This is more than 4 basis points
lower than where the notes had traded before the sale.
    "Demand for Treasuries is very strong. It's very much a grab
for safe assets internationally," said Carl Lantz, interest rate
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
    Some investors that take large positions prefer to purchase
during auctions so that they are not required to reveal
positions to dealers that intermediate trades.
    The purchases can also have less impact on Treasuries
prices, which can be subject to increased volatility from large
positions.
    Ten-year Treasuries yields initially fell as low
as 1.45 percent, only marginally higher than a 200-year low set
on June 1 of 1.44 percent. They later retreated and last traded
at 1.50 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.