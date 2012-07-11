TREASURIES-Huge demand for 10-yr notes may risk sloppy 30-yr auction

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to near-record lows on Wednesday after a $21 billion sale of new notes saw huge demand from investors that buy directly from the government. The unexpectedly strong sale priced at a record auction low yield of 1.46 percent, indicating strong demand for U.S. government bonds because of their status as a safe-haven investment in spite of the low returns. Wednesday's strong auction may unsettle buyers heading into a 30-year bond auction on Thursday, analysts said. Dealers were squeezed out of the sale by so-called direct bidders, which can include large asset managers or other investors that buy directly from the Treasury. These buyers took a record 45.6 percent of the sale, while dealers bought a record low 14.1 percent. The notes priced more than 4 basis points lower than where they traded before the auction. "The bond auction tomorrow might be more problematic because the dealers are going to be more reluctant to participate," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Ten-year notes traded as low as 1.45 percent, only one basis point higher than their record low, immediately after the auction. They then bounced back to around the 1.50 percent level where they traded before the sale. Thirty-year bonds last traded with yields of 2.59 percent, after falling as low as 2.56 percent after the auction. The notes are trading only marginally higher than record low yields of 2.51 percent set on June 1. Treasuries showed little reaction to the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting, in which Fed officials indicated that the central bank is open to new easing if the economy weakens further. Some policymakers, however, expressed worry that further bond buying could have negative effects on the Treasury market. The Fed's two rounds of bond purchases and the Operation Twist program, which involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchases with sales of short-term notes, have reduced liquidity in the market, according to some analysts. That drop in liquidity may be one factor behind the large purchases on Wednesday's auction, said Gilhooly. "I think this type of auction is an indication that things are getting a little bit thinner, liquidity is not as good as it was and maybe participation is going to start to suffer in the auction process," he said. Some investors use Treasury acutions as an opportunity to take large positions that may otherwise have a large impact on trade prices. Auctions can also be attractive as it allows investors to trade without revealing positions to dealers that intermediate trades. Anxiety about Europe's fiscal problems has also driven demand for U.S. debt as investors seek alternatives to euro-zone countries on concerns about the region's currency and the potential for further contagion in the area. "Demand for Treasuries is very strong. It's very much a grab for safe assets internationally," said Carl Lantz, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.