TREASURIES-Bonds rise ahead of 30-year bond sale
July 12, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds rise ahead of 30-year bond sale

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* 30-year supply seen fetching record low yield
    * Stock market weakness fuels safety bids for bonds
    * Traders shrug off big drop in U.S. jobless claims


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
rose on Thursday as weakness in stocks and risky assets fed a
fresh wave of safe-haven bids, pushing benchmark yields near
historic lows ahead of a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds
later in the day.
    Persistent worries about Europe's debt crisis and its
possible repercussion on the global economy have curbed the
typical selling from investors and bond dealers in preparation
for fresh government debt supply.
    "The market is focused on what's unfolding in Europe.
Clearly the hemorrhaging in Europe is affecting our markets.
Companies operating in Europe are going to have problems and
demand is slowing down," said Michael Strauss, chief investment
strategist at Commonfund in Wilton, Connecticut, which manages
$26 billon in assets.
    This outlook stoked robust bids at an auction of $21 billion
worth of 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday, despite their
rockbottom yields. Direct bidders which include big investment
funds bought a record amount of 10-year notes.
    However, this has not convinced all traders the 30-year bond
sale, the last part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated
Treasury supply, will fare equally well.
    "I'm not sure how this will affect the bond auction. It will
make people wary of going short. It could be a sloppy auction,"
said Thomas Roth, executive director in U.S. government trading
at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
 
   
    In when-issued trading, the yield on the 30-year bond which
will be sold at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) was last 2.5850 percent
, which would be a record low at a 30-year
auction.
    In the open market, this same 30-year bond last
traded up 20/32 in price at 108-21/32 for a yield of 2.58
percent, down 3 basis points from Wednesday's close and just 7
basis points above the record low set on June 1.
    Benchmark 10-year notes traded up 7/32 at
102-12/32 to yield 1.49 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late
on Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of
1.44 percent, which is the lowest level going back the early
1800s based on data gathered by Reuters.
    Treasuries caught a bid overnight as global equity markets
weakened partly on disappointment the U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled it will not provide more monetary stimulus soon.
    Minutes from the U.S. central bank's June meeting showed it
was open to the possibility of buying more bonds to stimulate
the U.S. economy, but conditions might need to worsen for it to
make a move. 
    Labor conditions have deteriorated since early this year,
keeping unemployment at a level that worries Fed policy-makers.
    In the wake of data pointing to a deceleration in consumer
spending and business activities, several Wall Street firms on
Wednesday downgraded their view on the U.S. gross domestic
product in the second quarter to below 2 percent. 
    But Thursday's data on first-time filings for unemployment
benefits suggested the labor conditions might not be as bad as
some fear. 
    U.S. jobless claims fell 26,000 to 350,000 in the week ended
July 7, the lowest level since March 2008. Some economists
downplayed the sharp decline, saying it might be temporary due
to seasonal factors in the auto industry.

