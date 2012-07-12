TREASURIES-Bonds rise ahead of 30-year bond auction

* 30-year supply seen fetching record low yield * Stock market weakness fuels safety bids for bonds * Traders shrug off big drop in U.S. jobless claims By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday as weakness in stocks and risky assets fed a fresh wave of safe-haven bids, pushing benchmark yields near historic lows ahead of a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds later in the day. Persistent worries about Europe's debt crisis and its possible repercussions on the global economy have curbed the typical selling from investors and bond dealers in preparation for fresh government debt supply. "The market is focused on what's unfolding in Europe. Clearly the hemorrhaging in Europe is affecting our markets," said Michael Strauss, chief investment strategist at Commonfund in Wilton, Connecticut, which manages $26 billon in assets. "Companies operating in Europe are going to have problems and demand is slowing down." This outlook stoked robust bids at an auction of $21 billion worth of 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday, despite their rock-bottom yields. Direct bidders, which include big investment funds, bought a record amount of 10-year notes. The record direct bids "caught a lot of people off guard," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which manages $127 billion in assets. However, this has not convinced all traders the 30-year bond sale, the last part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated Treasury supply, will fare equally well. "I'm not sure how this will affect the bond auction. It will make people wary of going short. It could be a sloppy auction," said Thomas Roth, executive director in U.S. government trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. In when-issued trading, the yield on the 30-year bond which will be sold at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) was last 2.5770 percent , which would be a record low at a 30-year auction. In the open market, this same 30-year bond last jumped 25/32 in price at 108-26/32 for a yield of 2.58 percent, down more than 3 basis points from Wednesday's close and just 7 basis points above the record low set on June 1. Benchmark 10-year notes traded up 10/32 at 102-14/32 to yield 1.48 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of 1.44 percent, which is the lowest level going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by Reuters. Treasuries caught a bid overnight as global equity markets weakened partly on disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it will not provide more monetary stimulus soon. The three major U.S. stock gauges were lower with the Standard & Poor's 500 index down 0.8 percent. Minutes from the U.S. central bank's June meeting showed it was open to the possibility of buying more bonds to stimulate the U.S. economy, but conditions might need to worsen for it to make a move. Labor conditions have deteriorated since early this year, keeping unemployment at a level that worries Fed policy-makers. In the wake of data pointing to a deceleration in consumer spending and business activities, several Wall Street firms on Wednesday downgraded their view on the U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to below 2 percent. But Thursday's data on first-time filings for unemployment benefits suggested the labor conditions might not be as bad as some fear. U.S. jobless claims fell 26,000 to 350,000 in the week ended July 7, the lowest level since March 2008. Some economists downplayed the sharp decline, saying it might be temporary due to seasonal factors in the auto industry.