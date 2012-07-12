FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Safe-haven buying pushes yields near historic lows
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
July 12, 2012 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Safe-haven buying pushes yields near historic lows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* 30-year bonds have record low yield at auction
    * Benchmark yields not far from historic lows
    * Traders shrug off big drop in U.S. jobless claims


    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose in price
on Thursday as worries over Europe's debt crisis and its
possible repercussions on the global economy fed safe-haven
buying, pushing benchmark yields near historic lows.
    Price gains were extended on Thursday afternoon after the
sale of $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds brought a record
low auction yield. 
    "The market is focused on what's unfolding in Europe.
Clearly the hemorrhaging in Europe is affecting our markets,"
said Michael Strauss, chief investment strategist at Commonfund 
in Wilton, Connecticut, which manages $26 billon in assets.
"Companies operating in Europe are going to have problems and
demand is slowing down." 
    This outlook stoked robust bids at an auction of $21 billion
worth of reopened 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday, despite
their rock-bottom yields. Direct bidders, which include big
investment funds, bought a record amount of 10-year notes.
    The record direct bids "caught a lot of people off guard,"
said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which
manages $127 billion in assets.
    Although demand was solid in Thursday's 30-year bond
auction, it did not fare quite as well as Wednesday's 10-year
note sale.
    "Strong but not as strong as yesterday," said Justin
Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    On the open market, 30-year bonds were trading
29/32 higher in price to yield 2.57 percent, down from 2.61
percent late Wednesday.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 10/32
higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from 1.52 percent
late Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of
the 1.44 percent level touched in early June, which is the
lowest going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by
Reuters.
    Treasuries caught a bid overnight as global equity markets
weakened partly on disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve
signaled it will not provide more monetary stimulus soon.
    Minutes from the U.S. central bank's June meeting, released
on Wednesday, showed the Fed was open to the possibility of
buying more bonds to stimulate the U.S. economy, but conditions
might need to worsen for it to make a move. 
    Labor conditions have deteriorated since early this year,
keeping unemployment at a level that worries Fed policy-makers.
    In the wake of data pointing to a deceleration in consumer
spending and business activities, several Wall Street firms on
Wednesday downgraded their view on growth in U.S. gross domestic
product in the second quarter to below 2 percent. 
    But Thursday's data on first-time filings for unemployment
benefits suggested labor conditions might not be as bad as some
fear. 
    U.S. jobless claims fell 26,000 to 350,000 in the week ended
July 7, the lowest level since March 2008. Some economists
downplayed the sharp decline, saying it might be temporary due
to seasonal factors in the auto industry. 
    "Given the global economic slowdown, crisis in Europe and
Operation Twist, Treasuries should continue to trade well,"
Lederer said.
    Under the Fed's latest stimulus program, nicknamed
"Operation Twist," the central bank is selling shorter-dated
U.S. debt and buying longer-dated debt in an effort to lower
long-term rates like those on mortgages.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
