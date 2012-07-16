TREASURIES-10-year yield matches historic low

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes matched its historic low on Monday after a disappointing report on domestic retail sales stoked worries about a floundering economy that would need more help from the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year note yield last traded at 1.445 percent, down 4.6 percent from late on Friday. It touched 1.442 percent earlier, matching the level set on June 1, which was the lowest going back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.